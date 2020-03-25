Footwear brand Liberty Shoes aims to find firm footing in northern, central markets

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
Liberty Shoes is looking to establish a firm footing in the tier-II and tier-III towns of northern and central Indian markets, where it is among one of the most dominant players. Plans are afoot to expand its store count in these towns and launch more value and everyday fashion kind of products.
Anupam Bansal, Director-Retail, Liberty Shoes, said that the company aims to add 50-100 stores every year, primarily in the tier-II and tier-III towns.
“Our focus is more on Hindi-speaking belt because we would like to strengthen our core market before expanding into newer cities. While we are also present in East, West and South but we do not want to spread ourselves too thin so that we have negligible market share in these markets,” Bansal told BusinessLine.
The footwear market in India is estimated to be around ₹40,000 crore with an average consumption of around 1.6-1.8 pairs per person. Nearly 80 per cent of the market (approximately ₹32,000 crore) is unorganised and the organised market accounts for only around 20 per cent. Liberty Shoes claims to hold around 10-12 per cent of the market primarily in the mass premium and premium segment.
While the footwear industry has been growing at around 8-10 per cent, Liberty has been able to clock a growth of around 10-12 per cent. The company, which registered a turnover of ₹600 crore in FY19, is expecting to close FY20 at close to ₹700 crore.
“While the growth in the first half of this fiscal was lower at around 8-10 per cent, however, the festive months of November and December were quite good and we were clocking close to 20 per cent growth in the second half,” he said.
The company has been witnessing good growth coming in from the comfort footwear segment under its brand Healers as people are becoming increasingly conscious of the need for comfortable footwear. It is also witnessing a good growth in the sports category and the kids segment.
While Liberty Shoes was having a positive outlook on growth and expansion plans for the coming fiscal, however, it is now adopting a “wait and watch” approach in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Footwear purchase, which is more of discretionary spend, could get impacted on the back of poor sentiments particularly when travel plans are getting curtailed and celebrations are getting cancelled.
However, on a positive note, it could be an opportunity for India to reduce its dependence on China in terms of imports and focus on domestic manufacturing.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...