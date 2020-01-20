Ford launches BS-VI EcoSport at ₹8.04 lakh

Ford India has introduced its BS VI-compliant 2020 EcoSport in petrol & diesel variants at prices starting from ₹8,04,000 (₹7,91,000 old price) and ₹8,54,000 (₹841,000), respectively.

The new EcoSport will be powered by BS VI-compliant 1.5L TDCi diesel engine, which promises to deliver 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque . The diesel engine is available with five-speed manual transmission.

The line-up will also include Ford’s latest three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine that will deliver 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. The petrol engine will continue to be paired with both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.

Three-year warranty

The compact SUV also offers a sun-roof on half of its variants. The 2020 Ford EcoSport lineup will offer standard 3-year or 100,000 km factory warranty.

Its other features include up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and passengers, SYNC 3 infotainment system, with 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant and a 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants, among others.