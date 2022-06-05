Four of top-10 firms add ₹2.31-lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance lead gainer

Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping ₹2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.

Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent. While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at ₹68,140.72 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,38,222.46 crore to reach ₹18,80,350.47 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by ₹64,618.85 crore to ₹12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed ₹25,728.52 crore to ₹6,40,373.02 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,17,049.46 crore.

Companies that saw a decline

In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked ₹25,955.25 crore to ₹3,76,972.75 crore. The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled ₹13,472.25 crore to ₹5,06,157.94 crore. HDFC's valuation plunged ₹9,355.02 crore to ₹4,13,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dived ₹8,963.69 crore to₹5,38,561.56 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹6,199.94 crore to ₹7,66,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped ₹4,194.57 crore to ₹4,14,369.71 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.