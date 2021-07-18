FreshToHome registers 40 per cent growth in business in Covid times

The Covid pandemic seem to have not deterred FreshToHome, the online fresh market, in garnering business, as the company witnessed a 40 per cent rise in its sales and number of customers.

Shan Kadavil, CEO said the company had grown by 30 per cent in India and 80 per cent in the UAE during the last lockdown and significant growth was achieved this year as well. While the number of new customers in the country has grown by 150 per cent this month as compared to the previous months, Kerala alone has seen a higher percentage of new customers.

The company also witnessed 30 per cent rise in sales over the previous month, facilitating the firm to extent a 25 per cent bonus in the salary of employees, he said.

Mathew Joseph, COO said that Fresh To Home with over 20 lakh registered customers in the country, saw a 40 per cent increase in sales and number of customers during the lockdown over the same period last year. Launched in 2015, the venture is now the largest fresh market in India and the UAE. It has raised a venture capital fund of Rs 850 cores in its C-level funding, he said.

Development and diversification is underway with the target of increasing the turnover from Rs 650 crore to Rs 1200 crore in the current financial year. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and the UAE are the major markets for FreshToHome. The company also plans to start operations in West Bengal and Chandigarh soon, he added.