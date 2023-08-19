Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering and business platform company plans to tap into the Indian market and increase the region’s revenue contribution, given the country’s rapid digital growth, said Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO of Fulcrum Digital.

While currently, the company gets 10-15 per cent of its revenue from India, Middle East, and certain African countries, it plans to increase the revenue from these regions to 20 per cent in the next three to five years. At present, North America followed by Europe are its major revenue-contributing geographies.

“India is an important part of our approach and we have been consistently increasing our revenue from this market. We are bullish about the Indian market, and with the digital growth happening here, there is tremendous potential. We continue to expand our reach and, customise our services and products, especially for the Indian market,” Kumarasamy told businessline.

The company has also certain assets and IPs built for the Indian market, especially for Indian insurance companies. It is also expanding its food-tech platform Culinary Digital, and customising it for the Indian market, in a bid to reach multiple market segments. At large, it aims to tap into various markets such as insurance, banking, financial services, consumer product and service, and food service industries.

Fulcrum Digital has an employee headcount of over 1200 employees, of which 75 per cent is based in India. It has a Global Delivery Centre in Pune and an office in Mumbai. Globally, its facilities are located in the US, LATAM, Europe, India, and APAC.

Underscoring the importance of the Indian talent base, Kumarasamy said, “The centre in India continues to expand horizontal capabilities and build both domain and technical expertise. The product engineering and other operations for Culinary Digital as well is based out of India.”

Its Pune GDC offers global clients various services, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), business platform engineering and implementation, digital engineering, cloud integration, consultancy, and managed engineering services. The company plans to continue to hire in India, with a focus on Data and AI roles.

The company is also bullish on AI offerings to drive growth. Recently, it has launched AI/ML solutions engineered to assist businesses in making decisions based on data-driven approaches. Through this, it aims to bridge data gaps and enable businesses to harness advanced solutions in identifying patterns in vast data sets by conducting data analysis.