Fullife Healthcare raises $22 million in Series C

Fullife Healthcare on Monday said it has raised its Series C funding of $22 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). The healthcare and nutraceutical products company is known for brands such as The Fast&Up and Chicnutrix.
Varun Khanna, CEO of Fullife Healthcare, said, “Our focus has always been to bring forth high-quality nutrition to India, making sure Indians get the best-in-class supplements to keep them active. We are building these brands at an international level even in several regulated markets as a first for Indian OTC brands.”
The company said the funds raised will be used to expand its domestic presence, enhance manufacturing capabilities and accelerate growth momentum globally as its brands have been entering new categories.
“Fast&Up and Chicnutrix are already household names, and the company is well positioned to emerge as a leading global player, backed by its wide product portfolio, in-house manufacturing capabilities, global business footprint and omni-channel distribution,” said Nirav Mehta, MD of MSPEA.
The company is also backed by investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures, Kotak Securities, and Akash Prakash.
Added Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO & Co-founder Fast&Up said, “Investment from a global investor like Morgan Stanley brings a sense of validation for what Fast&Up has been doing since its inception over the past five years as a brand. India is on the cusp of a wellness and health revolution, where we believe Fast&Up is poised to be amongst the change leaders.”
Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand is ‘Fast&Up’ .After building an established presence in India and Italy, the brand is now expanding its reach to tap other European countries and the American market.
