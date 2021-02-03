Future Retail appeals against status quo order passed by Delhi HC

Future Retail Ltd has appealed against the status quo order passed by the Delhi High Court. On February 2, Justice JR Midha had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon blocking the Future Retail-Reliance deal.

Challenging the order, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail in its appeal said: “Admit the instant appeal and set aside the Impugned Order dated February 2, 2021, passed by the Ld. Single Judge.” A copy of the appeal has been reviewed by BusinessLine.

According to the rules, Future Retail would have to approach the registrar, then file a petition. Post that, it would have to get the errors removed and then come up for hearing. However, according to sources, the judge said that the matter will be heard on February 4.

As of 11 am on February 3, Future Retail’s stock prices have dropped by four per cent.

