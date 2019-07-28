GAIL chairman denied third extension

GAIL (India) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), B C Tripathi has been denied a third extension at the helm of the public sector undertaking (PSU).

Sources say that Tripathi who is on his second extension as the CMD till July end has been denied another extension that would have lasted him till February 1, 2020.

Tripathi has been the CMD since August 1, 2009 and has been a member of the company’s Board of Directors since July 2007.

GAIL was elevated to the stature of a ‘Maharatna’ public sector enterprise during his tenure.

The company has strengthened its core businesses across natural gas midstream and downstream chains during the last decade by doubling gas transmission capacity, tripling petrochemicals marketable portfolio. It has also forayed into newer game-changing opportunities by securing over 8.0 million tonne per annum long-term LNG supply commitments.

Tripathi is a Mechanical Engineer from MNNIT, Allahabad. He has over 35 years of experience in the natural gas value chain.