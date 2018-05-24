GAIL (India) Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 1,201 cr

GAIL (India) Ltd has reported a net profit (bottomline) of Rs 1,201 crore for the last quarter of financial year 2017-2018.

A company statement said that this is 293 per cent higher than the net profit reported in the corresponding period of the financial year 2016-2017.

“The higher percentage increase in bottomline is because of a one-time impairment of Rs 783 crore that was accounted for in the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2016-2017,” GAIL (India) Director (Finance) Subir Purkayastha said.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.44 a share on post bonus enhanced equity. During 2017-2018, GAIL had also issued a bonus share in the ratio of one bonus share for every three equity shares held.

According to a company statement, it has also reported its highest ever profit-after-tax at Rs 4,618 crore for the financial year 2017-2018.