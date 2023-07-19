GAIL has entered into a partnership with US-based LanzaTech Global to explore setting up a pilot project for CO2 capture and conversion into useful materials.

The partnership will explore innovative technology solutions that advance GAIL’s Net Zero 2040 goals and have the potential to support wider decarbonisation applications globally, the country’s largest gas utility said.

“GAIL and LanzaTech will explore setting up a pilot scale CO2 capture and conversion project that has the potential to be a role model for converting CO2 into useful materials, instead of emitting it into the atmosphere,” it added.

Combining LanzaTech’s carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology, with GAIL’s renewable H2 and CO2 gas streams, the project will enable resource utilisation where the building blocks of everyday consumer goods viz. fuel, packaging and clothing, can be made from bio-recycled material instead of virgin fossil fuel.

GAIL CMD, S K Gupta, said: “The possibilities of the collaboration with LanzaTech are promising and significant to improving our carbon footprint. Using LanzaTech’s cutting-edge technology will enhance our environmental stewardship and open new avenues for driving sustainability across our operations.”

Also read: GAIL plans ₹40,000-crore ethane cracker in Maharashtra

LanzaTech’s CCU technology works like a brewery. The proprietary bacteria consumes carbon-rich pollution from industrial facilities and converts it into CarbonSmart™ chemicals, to create rubber, plastics, synthetic fibre, and fuels.

These materials form the building blocks for consumer products such as clothing, laundry detergent, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). LanzaTech’s technology platform is designing a future where consumers can continue using indispensable products they use every day, without depending on materials derived from virgin fossil fuels. Such products are expected to be well accepted by climate conscious consumers, even at a premium.