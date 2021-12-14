GAIL to procure 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser soon

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd is in the process of procuring India’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant, and tenders in this regard are expected soon, said the company’s chairman, Manoj Jain, on Tuesday.
The electrolyser will have a 10 MW capacity, making it one of the largest in the country, and will be able to generate close to 4.5 tonnes of green hydrogen a day.
Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Green Ride – Ek Pahal Swachh Hawah ki Ore’ initiative, where GAIL (India) is one of the partners, Jain said, “As part of our green drive, we are looking at procuring a 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser that will be powered through renewables.”
However, he refused to divulge details on capex and tendering status.
Earlier, Jain said CNG (compressed natural gas) availability is expected to cover 96 per cent of the population over the next two-to-three years.
“From a time when only Delhi had CNG access, we are now in a position where 70 per cent of the country’s population has access to CNG,” he said, adding that gas prices continue to be “30 per cent cheaper than petrol”.
