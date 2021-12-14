Companies

GAIL to procure 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser soon

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 14, 2021

Manoj Jain, Chairman, GAIL   -  Kamal Narang

Plant will have a capacity to generate close to 4.5 tonnes of green hydrogen a day

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd is in the process of procuring India’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant, and tenders in this regard are expected soon, said the company’s chairman, Manoj Jain, on Tuesday.

The electrolyser will have a 10 MW capacity, making it one of the largest in the country, and will be able to generate close to 4.5 tonnes of green hydrogen a day.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Green Ride – Ek Pahal Swachh Hawah ki Ore’ initiative, where GAIL (India) is one of the partners, Jain said, “As part of our green drive, we are looking at procuring a 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser that will be powered through renewables.”

However, he refused to divulge details on capex and tendering status.

Also read: How to sequester carbon dioxide and produce natural gas

Access to CNG

Earlier, Jain said CNG (compressed natural gas) availability is expected to cover 96 per cent of the population over the next two-to-three years.

“From a time when only Delhi had CNG access, we are now in a position where 70 per cent of the country’s population has access to CNG,” he said, adding that gas prices continue to be “30 per cent cheaper than petrol”.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

alternative energy (industry)
GAIL (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like