Gammon Infrastructure Q3 loss widens to ₹51 crore

Gammon Infrastructure Projects on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss at ₹51.24 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of ₹21.16 crore in the year-ago period, Gammon Infrastructure Projects said in a filing to BSE.

The loss is “attributable to the owners of the company,” the filing said.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to ₹79.36 crore, over ₹131.58 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at ₹0.32 a piece on BSE, down 3.03 per cent from the previous close.