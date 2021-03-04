Ganesh Natarajan appointed Chairman of Honeywell Automation India

Honeywell Automation India Limited has appointed Ganesh Natarajan as Independent Director (Non-Executive) and Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective March 8.

As Chairman, Natarajan will offer guidance to HAIL’s management team on the company’s overall strategy, business, and financial matters. He will provide direction and Board support for strong corporate governance.

Natarajan succeeds Suresh Senapaty, who completes his five-year tenure as Independent Director and Chairman of HAIL.

Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director, HAIL, said, “Ganesh Natarajan brings with him a rich and varied experience as a seasoned CEO, a tech entrepreneur, and an industry thought leader. We look forward to his guidance and inputs to our strategic vision to become a software industrial company as we steer the company through an ambitious and aggressive growth path.”

Natarajan has more than 30 years of industry experience, including 25 years as CEO for Aptech and Zensar Technologies. He is a serial entrepreneur, having founded 5F World, a platform for digital start-ups, skills, and social ventures, and he co-founded Global Talent Track, Skills Alpha, and Lighthouse Communities Foundation. He also co-founded two Indo-US joint ventures, namely Kalzoom Advisors and the Center for AI and Advanced Analytics. He completed his master’s in Industrial Engineering from NITIE Mumbai, Ph.D. from IIT Bombay, and Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Commenting on his appointment, Natarajan said, “I have always been keenly interested in the role of digital technologies in re-engineering processes for the corporate and social sectors. I am excited to be part of Honeywell, a software-industrial leader that has been driving India’s move towards Industry 4.0.”