Gaurav Burman, a member of the Burman family and Director of Dabur International, has acquired a strategic stake in healthcare start-up Mitsu. Mitsu is a mental health tech start-up offering a convenient and scientific self-therapy programme that helps individuals who feel anxious or depressed build skills for lifelong emotional well-being. He has acquired 7.5 per cent stake in the start-up. But commercials of the deal were not revealed.

“Mental Health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential, and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage,” Burman said in a statement.

Burman, has now joined the board of Mitsu. His other investments include Aviva India and DMI Finance. He is also a director at Burman Hospitality, which is the master franchise of global brand Taco Bell, and also leads the Healthcare At Home India venture

Other angel investors in Mitsu include Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh (founders of DMI Finance) and Harpreet Singh Grover (who founded and exited CoCubes).

Mitsu is a guided self-therapy app for anyone feeling anxious or depressed. The app -- Mitsu.care -- was launched in May 2023. Users enrol in Mitsu’s 8-week programme to learn and practice skills that are scientifically proven, to improve their mood and build life-long emotional well-being.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Gaurav Burman as an investor in Mitsu. His support and guidance will help us move ahead with our strategy to create an accessible, convenient, and scalable solution for mental healthcare that can benefit over 40 per cent of the adult population,” said Mitsu founder Amit Singh.

Mitsu is the brand name of the company registered as Metacog Health Private Ltd.

Users spend between 25-30 minutes every week on the Mitsu.care app, by logging in 2-3 times in a week. Unlike conventional in-person therapy, users get continuous support from Mitsu’s in-house therapists via the in-app chat feature. “The programme is available at one-third the cost of in-person therapy, making it affordable and accessible to a much broader section of the population, including students,” the start-up claims.

