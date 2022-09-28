GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it has received orders from Continuum Green Energy to supply, install and commission onshore wind turbines for 218.70 megawatt (MW) wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The company will be supplying 81 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines. The orders have been placed by Continuum subsidiaries, Continuum MP Windfarm Development and Dalavaipuram Renewables, GE Renewable Energy said in a statement.

Last year, GE signed an agreement to supply turbines for Continuum’s 148. 5 MW Morjar, Bhuj and 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farms in Gujarat, it added.

The wind farms, which are being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy. Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions to the Indian market, the company, which is part of GE Vernova, said.

Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind in Asia Pacific, Deepak Maloo said “We look forward to furthering our partnership with Continuum in the future as they continue to build out their renewable energy portfolio in India. Over the last year, we have secured over 2GW of orders in India making us one of the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) suppliers in the country.”

The project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and assembly at the GE multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune. The wind farms will power various industries and commercial establishments.