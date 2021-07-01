Geetika Mehta quits HUL to join Hershey India

After an 18-year stint at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Geetika Mehta has resigned as General Manager Home & Hygiene, India & Regional Brand Director, South Asia to join Hershey India as Managing Director.

“After 18 enriching years, I am leaving Unilever. I am so grateful to Unilever for all the amazing opportunities and experiences which have shaped me. I have been fortunate to work with the most insightful mentors, amazing colleagues and closest friends! A big thank you” Mehta posted on LinkedIn.

During her 2-year stint as General Manager Home & Hygiene at HUL, Mehta drove a growth mindset making her unit the fastest-growing category in Hindustan Unilever, as well as delivering improvements in brand equity, market capability and market sharers, especially in the digital vertical.

Mehta was also the Director of the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC). TBC is a business-led partnership with an ambition to address the global sanitation crisis by accelerating the sanitation economy. It runs the Toilet Accelerator, the world’s 1st accelerator programme dedicated to start-ups and sanitation entrepreneurs in low-income markets.

HUL did not respond to a query from BusinessLine.