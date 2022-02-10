GetVantage strengthens leadership team, brings three new top executives on board

Revenue-based finance platform GetVantage has appointed three industry veterans to strengthen its leadership team. The Mumbai-headquartered fintech has brought onboard Rupesh Kumar as Business Head, Atul Akash as Head of Debt Capital Markets, and CA Abhishek Agarwal as Head of Finance and Accounts.

The appointments come at a time when the company is looking to doubles-down on its growth momentum. It has helped over 200 digital-first brands in terms of funding over the last year across categories.

The company helps founders access anywhere between ₹10 lakh and ₹5 crore in equity-free capital, in addition to real-time insights, a partner ecosystem, business optimisation tools, and a mentor and support network through FoundersForFounders.

Rupesh Kumar joins GetVantage with over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry, from Northern Arc Capital, where he served as a Director and Head of Co-Lending business. Atul Akash came aboard in November, his earlier stints including Axis Bank, Edelweiss, and Vivriti Capital.

CA Abhishek Agarwal has joined GetVantage as Head of Finance & Accounts from India Home, where he was the CFO. Prior to that he led finance at Vivriti Capital and Franklin Templeton.

Statement from stakeholders

Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO at Getvantage, said, “We’re building the most impact-driven finance and growth platform for digital businesses, and are thrilled to add the depth of experience and expertise that Rupesh, Abhishek, and Atul bring to our team. Their appointments are a testament to their confidence in the business and momentum we have created.”

Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director & Partner at Chirate Ventures, said, “GetVantage has clearly differentiated itself in the market with a proven product and team that prioritises founders and innovation. The appointment of industry veterans such as Rupesh, Abhishek, and Atul will bolster their team and is a strong indicator of industry confidence in the platform as well as its immense growth potential.”

“As entrepreneurship goes mainstream, thousands of new brands and business owners are in dire need to better access to capital in a quest for growth. Having worked closely with the GetVantage team during my time at Northern Arc, I’ve been impressed by what Bhavik and the team have built and achieved in a short time. I’m excited to work with the team and quickly expand our funding partners and revenue opportunities,” said Rupesh Kumar, Business Head, GetVantage.

GetVantage is backed by investors such as Chiratae Ventures (previously IDG), Dream Incubator Japan and Razorpay.