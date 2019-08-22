Gillette India Q4 net up 32 per cent at ₹46 cr

Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 32.35 per cent rise in net profit at ₹45.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of ₹34.62 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Gillette India’s revenue from operations during the quarter rose 13.22 per cent to ₹464 crore from ₹409.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses increased 23.15 per cent to ₹450.59 crore from ₹365.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a net profit of ₹253 crore for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 against ₹229.05 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal stood at ₹1,861.65 crore against ₹1,676.85 crore in the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Gillette India informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Thursday has declared a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2019.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 7,131.95 on the BSE, up 0.93 per cent from the previous close.