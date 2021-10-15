Glance’s Roposo forays into live commerce

Indian short video platform Roposo has launched live commerce feature on the platform.

Shoppers on the Roposo platform will be able to discover products recommended by creators in live streams, visit creator-led pop stores, and interact with the creators. Shoppers will have the choice to select from categories such as fashion & beauty, health & fitness, electronics, home décor, lifestyle, and more. To offer users, creators and entertainers real-world authenticity and connectedness, Roposo will enable multiple features for social interactions on both sides of the screen in its live streams.

“Our intent is to build the largest platform for creator-led live shopping in India, and take it to Southeast Asia and USA, in the coming quarters. There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online. As we have seen in other markets, live streaming commerce, conducted by talented creators, is becoming a successful way to meet that demand. With Roposo’s popularity amongst creators, the scale and Live stack of Glance, and the e-commerce infrastructure of Shop101, we are well poised to take this new Roposo experience out in a big way,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

Integration of monetisation levers

For its creators, Roposo will endeavour to integrate a wide range of monetisation levers on the platform. Besides creating live experiences, creators can also run their own multi-brand pop stores on Roposo, which empowers them with not just a potentially lucrative business model but also a way to establish their unique identity, at scale. With opportunities to go live on Glance lock screen as well, these creators can potentially have access to Glance’s user base of over 150 million in India alone.

Going forward, creators can have the opportunity to monetise their expertise by conducting paid masterclasses, and through ticketed live shows such as music concerts, stand-up comedy, talk shows, fashion shows, and more.

“While we have several big celebrities, the real hero for Roposo will be creators; be it the young fashion designer from Mangalore who wants to live stream her collection on Roposo and sell nationwide on her own pop store, or the indie rapper from Punjab who wants to reach millions through a ticketed concert. We intend to be the platform of choice for enterprising creators, who are not only great entertainers, but are experts in their domain, have authentic connections with their audience, and are skilled at influencing buying decisions,” said Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo.

In June 2021, Glance had acquired full stack e-commerce platform Shop101. A business unit of Glance, Roposo intends to leverage Shop101’s technology, comprehensive supply chain infrastructure and vast experience in managing end-to-end digital shopping, to drive its commerce proposition. Glance also recently launched Glance LIVE, which brings users some of the best of live content from across the internet, on the lock screens of their smart phones. Roposo will be one of the major content developers on Glance LIVE.