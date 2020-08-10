GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis to create educational cluster

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited is ramping up its Edu Port to create an educational cluster attracting pedagogy and research institutions at a dedicated space spread over 100 acres of land.
The Edu Port has been envisioned as a knowledge hub with leading global and Indian institutes converging here and creating flexible learning pathways for students of all ages and background.
As a centre of learning, training, research and innovation, Edu Port at the GMR Hyderabad Airport City today hosts the Schulich School of Business, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, GMR Aviation Academy, Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), CFM South Asia Training Centre and Pratt & Whitney India Training Centre.
GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited has partnered with Hyderabad-based St Mary’s Educational Society to build Sancta Maria International School. This collaboration envisages the development of Sancta Maria International School, a second K12 (Kindergarten to 12th Grade) venture in Hyderabad city.
Coming up on 15 acres of serviced land at Hyderabad Airport City, this residential academic facility is slated to be unveiled by 2022. Sancta Maria International School envisions providing the highest standards of education, offering a great learning opportunity in a safe environment to unlock the hidden potential of students.
Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said, “The collaboration with St Mary’s Educational Society aligns with our vision of developing an educational cluster with world-class academic and research institutions offering an ecosystem of high-quality education with transformative powers. This would go a long way in bridging the skill gap and creating global leaders in tandem with dynamic market needs and business environment.”
B Arogya Reddy, President & Chairman, Saint Mary’s Educational Society, said, “St Mary’s Educational Society is excited to collaborate with the GMR group, who share their belief that successful education requires taking an integrated approach to help children develop to their full potential. Sancta Maria International Schools focus on ways in which children — complex, multi-dimensional young human-beings — can be helped to grow, learn, and develop in their capabilities, relationships, and overall well-being.”
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...