GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis to create educational cluster

GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited is ramping up its Edu Port to create an educational cluster attracting pedagogy and research institutions at a dedicated space spread over 100 acres of land.

The Edu Port has been envisioned as a knowledge hub with leading global and Indian institutes converging here and creating flexible learning pathways for students of all ages and background.

As a centre of learning, training, research and innovation, Edu Port at the GMR Hyderabad Airport City today hosts the Schulich School of Business, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, GMR Aviation Academy, Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), CFM South Asia Training Centre and Pratt & Whitney India Training Centre.

GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited has partnered with Hyderabad-based St Mary’s Educational Society to build Sancta Maria International School. This collaboration envisages the development of Sancta Maria International School, a second K12 (Kindergarten to 12th Grade) venture in Hyderabad city.

Coming up on 15 acres of serviced land at Hyderabad Airport City, this residential academic facility is slated to be unveiled by 2022. Sancta Maria International School envisions providing the highest standards of education, offering a great learning opportunity in a safe environment to unlock the hidden potential of students.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said, “The collaboration with St Mary’s Educational Society aligns with our vision of developing an educational cluster with world-class academic and research institutions offering an ecosystem of high-quality education with transformative powers. This would go a long way in bridging the skill gap and creating global leaders in tandem with dynamic market needs and business environment.”

B Arogya Reddy, President & Chairman, Saint Mary’s Educational Society, said, “St Mary’s Educational Society is excited to collaborate with the GMR group, who share their belief that successful education requires taking an integrated approach to help children develop to their full potential. Sancta Maria International Schools focus on ways in which children — complex, multi-dimensional young human-beings — can be helped to grow, learn, and develop in their capabilities, relationships, and overall well-being.”