GoAir rebrands as Go First in a shift to ultra-low-cost airline model

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Wadia Group-controlled airline GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First, the company announced on Thursday.
The purpose of rebranding the 15-year-old airline is “to fully embrace the ultra-low-cost airline model” to gain an advantage over its peers.
The carrier is aiming at young travellers with the rebrand. To communicate this change, Go First is also revamping the brand identity.
“As young India changes the way it travels, seeking speed, convenience, and yet demanding value, Go First is determined to be part of the socio-economic momentum to chart its next phase of growth,” the airline said in a statement.
“With this change, Go First is poised for its next phase of growth as an ultra-low-cost carrier. The Airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand,” it said.
The company’s Vice Chairman, Ben Baldanza said, “The combinations of attractive airfares, a squeaky-clean flying experience, well-sanitized flights and on-time performance are what Go First is designed to deliver. And that is exactly at the core of our brand and service.”
Baldanza, who has been an advisor to the company since 2018 and director since 2019 took over as the Vice-Chairman of the GoAir board in March this year as Jeh Wadia stepped down as Managing Director while staying on as a promoter of the company.
According to the experts, the timing of the announcement may work in favour of the airline, however, the success of the rebrand will become more evident only once travel resumes.
“In terms of timing, possibly, this is a point of time where there is not too much clutter in launches and in terms of rebranding. So I think the timing is good, because public attention is quite there, in terms of looking at whatever is coming out in public space,” said brand strategy expert Harish Bijoor.
According to Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and a former senior marketing executive at PepsiCo, Motorola & HP Asia, “GoAir’s rebranding is neither timely nor relevant. For one, air travel is down given the devastating second surge of Covid and large parts of the country under lockdown and at this point in time, a rebranding exercise for an airline category seems tone-deaf is unlikely to get most consumers’ attention. Further, competing on price with the “first ultra-low-cost airline” tag for an already low-cost carrier does not really give a potential flyer a fresh reason to try the airline.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...