Mumbai-based real estate company Godrej Properties (GPL) on Thursday announced the sale of 855 homes worth ₹1,650 crore within a year of launching the project Godrej Woods in Noida.

This includes sales worth ₹509 crore in March 2021 and ₹1,141 crore in FY22 to date. Located in the city’s Sector 43, the project offers amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a café, rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway, according to Godrej Properties. The project is adjacent to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course.

Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the customer response received for Godrej Woods. Noida is an important market for us and we will look to sustain and build on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Godrej Properties entered the NCR market in 2010 and has 18 residential, commercial, and township projects across five cities in the region, with seven completed.