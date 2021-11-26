Companies

Godrej Properties to develop mid-income project at Sarjapur

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 26, 2021

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties buys 16 acres at strategically located Sarjapur

Godrej Properties Ltd. has purchased a land measuring approximately 16 acres at a strategically located and fastest developing micro-market of Sarjapur, (Bengaluru) to develop a mid-income project.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.5 million square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Infrastructure development in Bengaluru has increased demand for housing, especially from the mid and upper-mid income group. Sarjapur is an important micro market for us and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further expand our presence in Bengaluru and complements our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities.”

Published on November 26, 2021

Godrej Properties Ltd
