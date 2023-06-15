Gopichand Hinduja, 83, has taken over as the Chairman of the Hinduja Group after the recent demise of his brother Srichand P Hinduja.

Earlier, Gopichand Hinduja was the co-chairman and was overseeing the diverse global business empire that straddles across sectors such as automotive, IT, media and entertainment, infrastructure, oil and speciality chemicals, power and real estate.

Remembering Srichand

Revered patriarch of the Hinduja Family, Srichand Hinduja was honoured with profound tributes during a prayer meeting held in Mumbai. His dedication to philanthropy and his unwavering adherence to principals and values of the Group during his chairmanship of the 108-year-old conglomerate was remembered by over 2,500 guests at the event.

Gopichand Hinduja said Srichand worked tirelessly to improve relations between the mother country and host countries and was perhaps India’s greatest ambassador working behind the scenes, away from the limelight. His role along with his brothers was to strengthen and improve India’s image globally, he said.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, in his video message from Delhi said, “Srichand Hinduja was not just a wealth creator but an employment generator…creating 2 lakh jobs across 48 countries. The Indian government has enjoyed a very good relationship with this Group. During Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the Group extended special assistance to the country”.