The Centre has decided to allow 2000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, with Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to a statement by the Centre, 2000 PACS across the country will be identified to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The first 1000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened by August 2023 and another 1000-odd by December this year.

In a statement, the Centre added that the decision “will increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities.” But will also make medicines available at affordable prices to the people, especially those living in rural areas.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit