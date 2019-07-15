Companies

Govt mulls spinning off GAIL’s gas transmission biz

Bloomberg New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

The oil ministry is seeking approval from the cabinet for splitting the transmission business from the gas marketing operations

 

The Centre is considering a plan to spin off the gas transmission business of GAIL India Ltd., the nation’s largest gas utility, into a separate unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The oil ministry is seeking approval from the cabinet for splitting the transmission business from the gas marketing operations, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public. GAIL has appointed an international consultant to determine tax implications after the restructuring, they said. Oil ministry spokesman declined to comment, while a GAIL spokeswoman didn’t respond to email seeking comment.

The plan to carve the pipelines business into a fully-owned unit will bring greater transparency between the two businesses and may allow the government to sell shares at a later date. GAIL owns two-third of Indias operating gas transmission network, and the pipelines operation accounts for close to 40% of its earnings.

The government is seeking to keep the pipeline business separate for GAIL to help the company focus on expansion of its network and, at the same time, be transparent in offering the infrastructure to all.

GAIL’s pipeline network runs over 6,800 miles across the country and the company is investing about $10 billion is expanding the network. The company has also started a web portal for online booking of gas transportation capacity.

Published on July 15, 2019
restructuring and recapitalisation
GAIL (India) Ltd
Next Story

Natco Pharma says USFDA inspection at Chennai facility ends with zero observations

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Natco Pharma says USFDA inspection at Chennai facility ends with zero observations