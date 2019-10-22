Grasim forms new jt venture for composite hollow core insulators

Grasim Industries Limited has formed a joint venture in India with Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (“MR”) of Germany for manufacturing and sale of composite hollow core insulators used by the power transmission & distribution industry globally.

The venture, called Aditya Birla Power Composites Limited, will set up a manufacturing plant at Halol, Gujarat, India.

This joint venture brings together Aditya Birla Insulators (a unit of Grasim), the third-largest global porcelain insulator player and Reinhausen Power Composites (a Unit of MR), the second largest hollow composite insulator player globally.

ABPCL will build a fully integrated CHCI plant at Halol, bringing the latest technology for composite hollow insulators from Europe. It will serve the insulator requirements of Indian and global OEMs in the power equipment industry, helping them to enhance their product proposition for the T&D Utilities worldwide.

Composite hollow core insulators is the fastest growing segment of insulators, and improves the performance as well as safety of power equipment. This facility will be the first such large-scale plant for this range of products in India and will be the largest such plant outside of China.

Kalyan Ram Madabhushi, CEO – Global Chemicals and Group Business Head– Fertilisers and Insulators, Aditya Birla Group said, “This JV will offer high-end competitive, innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers globally, and reaffirms our commitment to Make-in-India”.

Dr. Nicolas Maier-Scheubeck, CEO of the Reinhausen Group said, “We look forward to expanding our presence to India, which is not just an attractive market but also a very competitive location for manufacturing such a high-quality product”.