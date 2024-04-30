Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton on Tuesday launched its first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus, starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deliveries of the scooter will be available at over 400 dealerships and touchpoints across India starting the second half of May, the company said, adding that the Ampere Nexus is entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India, featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications.

“The launch of Ampere Nexus high-speed electric scooter marks a momentous achievement in our commitment to sustainable transportation. This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey,” K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility, said.

The Nexus has seven-inch TFT touchscreen with SmartSense technology and safer lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry with 1.3 times more cycle life and fastest charging time of 3 hour 22 minutes, the company said. It has a top-speed of 93 kmph with five riding modes and 136 km certified range.