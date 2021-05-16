Greenko airlifts first consignment medical grade oxygen concentrators

Renewable energy major Greenko group has unlocked global supply chain network to airlift critical oxygen support systems to India.

The first of the five dedicated cargo planes landed in Hyderabad today with 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators with 10 liters per minute capacity to aid in India’s fight against the deadly second wave of infections.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Greenko Co-Founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli were present at the arrival of the cargo flight.

Anil Chalamalasetty said, “This is first of the five dedicated cargo planes we are bringing in through the strong global supply chains that we have set-up in the last two weeks. Within the next 5 days, four more dedicated aircrafts will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators."

"This will aid our medical teams in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for pre-ICU support and post-ICU stabilisation of patients and help combat the second wave of CoviD that has put severe strain on our healthcare infrastructure and support systems. We will continue our work to help the country and aid the efforts to fight the pandemic and have India again breathe freely.”

Rama Rao thanked Greenko founders for their effort, and said, “Our first priority is to provide relief to the patients and avert this oxygen crisis as prudently and judiciously as we can. We are indeed grateful to the Greenko group for helping us in these efforts.”

Additionally, 1000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 liters capacity each are in transit from West Asia to be delivered in the coming week to India. These systems will be deployed as stationary units in existing hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units to cater to the additional case load of oxygen deprived patients.

“As a country, we have been fortunate to receive critical monetary and non-monetary support as aid / donations, but we need to focus on establishing strong robust supply chains for mission critical equipment and supplies locally and globally. These supply chains that we at Greenko Group have established are capable of delivering 5,000 plus concentrators and cylinders continually which will hopefully help India in fighting the pandemic and breathe freely again,” Anil Chalamalasetty said.