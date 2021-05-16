Greenko airlifts first consignment medical grade oxygen concentrators

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Renewable energy major Greenko group has unlocked global supply chain network to airlift critical oxygen support systems to India.
The first of the five dedicated cargo planes landed in Hyderabad today with 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators with 10 liters per minute capacity to aid in India’s fight against the deadly second wave of infections.
KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Greenko Co-Founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli were present at the arrival of the cargo flight.
Anil Chalamalasetty said, “This is first of the five dedicated cargo planes we are bringing in through the strong global supply chains that we have set-up in the last two weeks. Within the next 5 days, four more dedicated aircrafts will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators."
"This will aid our medical teams in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for pre-ICU support and post-ICU stabilisation of patients and help combat the second wave of CoviD that has put severe strain on our healthcare infrastructure and support systems. We will continue our work to help the country and aid the efforts to fight the pandemic and have India again breathe freely.”
Rama Rao thanked Greenko founders for their effort, and said, “Our first priority is to provide relief to the patients and avert this oxygen crisis as prudently and judiciously as we can. We are indeed grateful to the Greenko group for helping us in these efforts.”
Additionally, 1000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 liters capacity each are in transit from West Asia to be delivered in the coming week to India. These systems will be deployed as stationary units in existing hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units to cater to the additional case load of oxygen deprived patients.
“As a country, we have been fortunate to receive critical monetary and non-monetary support as aid / donations, but we need to focus on establishing strong robust supply chains for mission critical equipment and supplies locally and globally. These supply chains that we at Greenko Group have established are capable of delivering 5,000 plus concentrators and cylinders continually which will hopefully help India in fighting the pandemic and breathe freely again,” Anil Chalamalasetty said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...