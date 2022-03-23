Greenko banks on hydro pumped storage projects to deliver firm green power

Greenko Group, the country’s largest green power producer, is banking on its hydro pumped storage (PSH) project to supply firm green power to industrial users and achieve a breakthrough even as most green power producers are testing out battery technology solutions.

Pumped storage hydro systems typically consist of artificial upper and lower water reservoirs. Green hydro power is generated when water flows from the upper to lower reservoir. Greenko uses solar power from the day time to pump water to the upper reservoir, and generates firm hydro electricity when demand peaks in the night.

Typically, green power generated is ‘infirm’ (generated prior to commercial operation of a generating unit) and electricity distribution companies are against this power being routed to the grid directly.

Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Managing Director, Greenko, told BusinessLine that most industrial users want a stable green power supply and the hydro pumped storage project will solve major problems faced by the industry. Though there will be energy loss, he said Greenko can supply power at lower than industrial captive power cost besides offering the benefits of assured round-the-clock green power supply, protection from coal cost inflation and help meeting global green standard norms.

Growth opportunity

The government has identified PSH potential of about 120 GW at 120 sites. However, only nine plants with an installed capacity of 4,785 MW have been commissioned so far, and three with a capacity of 2.7 GW are under construction. Of the nine PSH plants commissioned, three of 1,480 MW capacity are yet to be operated in pumping mode, for various reasons. Apart from these, about 17 PSH projects with a capacity of 16.5 GW in different states are under various stages of implementation.

Greenko is in the process of setting up four PSH power system of 60,000 MW/hr in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan by 2025. The first among them of 10,000 MW/hr will become operational in September next year.

It has independently signed agreements with Adani Group, ArcelorMittal and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s Ayana Renewable Power to supply uninterrupted green power. The company is expected to announce a couple of power supply deals soon. The Greenko group has green power generation installed capacity of 7.3GW across wind, solar and hydro, spread over 100 sites in 15 states.