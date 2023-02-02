Greenko, a leading energy transition company, has ordered 140MW Electrolysers from John Cockerill, a leader in alkaline electrolysers for large scale applications, for Green Ammonia plant to be commissioned next year at Una in Himachal Pradesh.

The company’s order builds on existing exclusive partnership with John Cockerill, including joint development of a 2GW per year India’s largest electrolyser manufacturing plant.

John Cockerill will supply 28 units of 5MW alkaline electrolysers for the 300 tonnes per day plant, being jointly developed by Greenko ZeroC, a subsidiary of Greenko Group and John Cockerill.

The 28 electrolyser units will be installed at the Una site which will enable hydrogen production capacity of 140MW of high pressure alkaline electrolyser, with the highest levels of purity.

The electrolysers are due to be delivered next March and the plant is set to be commissioned by June 2024.

Combined with Greenko’s lowest cost round-the-clock renewable energy solutions, utilisation of the electrolysers will make it possible for Greenko to achieve the globally lowest Levelized Cost of Hydrogen, a metric that indicates how much it costs to produce one kilogramme of green hydrogen.

Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO and MD of Greenko said the company is working towards reindustrialisation solutions for a low-carbon economy.

Both the companies are also working on projects that will advance the creation of a green hydrogen ecosystem in the Indian.

As part of the agreement, John Cockerill and Greenko are also jointly developing a 2 gigawatt per year electrolyser manufacturing plant at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.