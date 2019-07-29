Grofers expects to draw 7.5 lakh new customers from ‘Orange Bag’ sale

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Online grocery start-up Grofers has embarked on a massive customer acquisition spree for the second time in 2019.
It expects to acquire 7.5 lakh new customers from the second edition of its Grand Orange Bag Days Sale (GOBD) that will go live from August 10 through August 18, up from 2.5 lakh new customer from the first edition of GOBD this January, a top executive told BusinessLine.
By registering for the sale, consumers can shop for over 5,000 products at 100 per cent cashback and also avail offers from partner brands such as UrbanClap, BookMyShow and Ferns N Petals.
Grofers will take on arch rival BigBasket, which is also hosting an Independence Day sale from August 5 to 15 with a minimum 47 per cent off on select products.
While BigBasket’s new customer acquisition strategy is giving 100 per cent cashback up to ₹1,000 for first orders during this period, all those who shop on Grofers will receive 100 per cent cashback as Orange Cash (Grofers wallet) up to ₹5,000 within 12 hours from delivery. “Given the grand success of our first GOBD, where we sold over 1.81 crore items worth ₹207.5 crore and successfully introduced 2.5 lakh new consumers to online grocery shopping, we knew this property is here to stay,” said Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO, Grofers.
