GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has appointed Bhushan Akshikar as Managing Director, for four years from December 1, 2022.

He takes over from Sridhar Venkatesh who is moving to a new senior role within the GSK Group from November 30, 2022, a GSK note said. Venkatesh had taken charge as MD in India, in April 2020.

Bhushan Akshikar has over 26 years experience within the pharmaceutical industry, the company said. He joined GSK India in September 2011 to lead the specialty and commercial excellence business units and in 2014 was appointed head of the Mass Markets business.

He was subsequently elevated as Managing Director of the publicly listed entity GSK in Nigeria, in 2016. He then moved to Turkey in 2019 to lead GSK’s vaccines business to drive strategic initiatives and launches in both private and tender segments in the Middle East, Russia CIS and Africa. In December 2020, he returned to India as Commercial Head of the General Medicines business and has led a cultural transformation journey for the large ₹2,500-plus crore business, the note said.

Prior to GSK, Bhushan spent 15 years with Janssen, Johnson & Johnson in various roles leading both speciality and primary care business units in local and regional positions living in India, S Korea and Belgium.