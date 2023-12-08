The Coca-Cola Company, a US-based multinational corporation, has been allocated land near Ahmedabad for setting up a ₹3,000 crore unit for manufacturing concentrates, state government officials said on Friday.

“The company has been allotted land in Sanand GIDC-II at Bol last month. The company will be investing ₹3,000 crore in the project,” said Rahul Gupta, vice-chairman and managing director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) -- an arm of the state government --- told businessline.

The company has been allocated about 1.6 lakh square meters to set up the unit. “It will be a manufacturing plant. They will be manufacturing concentrates, which is the main ingredient for their beverages,” Gupta added.

The company’s bottling partner Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd already has beverage bottling plants at Goblej in Kheda district and Sanand in Ahmedabad district.