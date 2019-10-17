Gurugram based legal start-up raises seed funding of Rs 3.5 crore

Legalkart, a Gurugram-based legal tech start-up, raised a seed funding of around Rs 3.5 crore from a group of angel investors on Thursday. Founded in 2018, the app aims to help lawyers in assigning tasks, managing their clients, finances etc.

The start-up is aiming to expand its presence across 1,000 cities with 25,000 lawyers by the end of 2020 from the current 100 cities and 2,500 lawyers, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

“In the next five years, we intend to completely redefine the way legal services are delivered in India by creating the first practice management system designed for the legal profession - keeping their clients in mind," said Arvind Singhatiya, Founder and CEO, Legalkart.

“Organised legal service delivery market is only 2 per cent of the total market which is in the range of $1.5 billion in India and out of 15 lakh registered legal professionals less than 3 per cent are using any kind of technology to manage their legal practice,” the statement added.