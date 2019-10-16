Kerala Startup Mission to hold fourth edition of IEDC event on Oct 19

: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold this weekend the fourth edition of the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) summit. 'Accelerating Ideas to Industry 4.0’ will be the theme of the October 19 event at Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology in Kodakara of Thrissur district.

The day-long conclave comes when the world is in the midst of an exciting Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), pointed out Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, the Kerala government’s nodal agency to develop the state’s technology startup ecosystem. The summit aims to give IEDCs a chance to play a significant role in providing exposure to the student community to the needs and aspirations of the society propped up by Industry 4.0 transformation.

The event gives student delegates from across Kerala an opportunity to express their entrepreneurial ideas and get in touch with the experts attending from different parts of the world. With a separate session on success stories, the conclave features 25 speakers and a string of technical workshops.

Organisers noted that a key determinant of a country's competitiveness is its students’ talent pool: their skills, knowledge and experience, overall known as the ‘soft capital’. The Saturday event will serve as a platform to engage with young entrepreneurs, understand their needs, develop networks and share their success stories with a wide audience.

Subsequently, industry leaders and top officials with government, research and educational organisations will play a critical role in formulating and developing the implementation of Industry 4.0 strategy through IEDC Summit 2019.

An annual event, the summit is typically packed with activities such as startup expo, extended reality, blockchain track, activity hubs and panel discussions.