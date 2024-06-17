Suzlon Vice Chairman Girish Tanti has been elected as the Chair of Global Wind Energy Council India (GWEC India), a statement said.

According to the industry body’s statement, he was elected Vice-Chair of GWEC in April.

The position plays a key role in driving GWEC India's work with national and State Governments that assist efforts for building the right momentum and establishing policy frameworks to ensure the country delivers on its wind energy and supply chain potential, both onshore and offshore, the Belgium-based GWEC said.

As the world’s fourth biggest wind market, with 46 GW of onshore wind and one of the world’s most prominent wind energy manufacturing hubs, Tanti’s leadership at GWEC and GWEC India shall help further catalyse momentum.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said, "India has enormous potential for onshore wind, offshore wind and as a global supply chain hub."

Also read: Lupin appoints Abdelaziz Toumi as CEO of its new subsidiary

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit