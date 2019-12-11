Companies

HAL management, and workers ink pact for wage revision

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

As part of the wage revision, the HAL management has offered fitment benefit at 12 per cent, perks and allowances under cafeteria system of the revised Basic Pay effective from January 1, 2017, besides other benefits

The HAL management and workers entered into an agreement to settle the wage revision. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at HAL Corporate Office here on Tuesday between the HAL management and Trade Unions. The MoU envisages revision of wage structure with effect from January 1, 2017, productivity improvement and other related matters.

As part of the wage revision, the HAL management has offered fitment benefit at 12 per cent, perks and allowances under cafeteria system (at 25 per cent for workmen in scale 1 to 10 and at 22 per cent for workmen in special scale) of the revised Basic Pay effective from January 1, 2017, besides other benefits.

Upon ratification of the Board of Directors, a tripartite settlement before the labour authorities will be executed at different locations of the Company before notifying the revised wage structure.

