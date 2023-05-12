Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, reported Q4 net profit of ₹2,831.18 crore, down 8.4 per cent compared to ₹3,102 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

For the full year FY23, HAL made a profit of ₹5,811 crore which is more than about ₹700 crore in comparison to FY22 where the figure was ₹5,087 crore.

The March quarter of both the years saw income doubling. For Q4, the defence PSU’s consolidated total income went up 9.6 per cent to ₹13,217 crore from ₹12,062 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.