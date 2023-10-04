Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) has acquired a 100 per cent stake in SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital in Indore for ₹45 crore.

The acquisition marks HCG’s entry into Madhya Pradesh, and it plans to expand by adding 100 beds and a cancer diagnostic and treatment facility within an estimated operational timeline of 2 years, HCG said. It will invest ₹40-50 crore in the new facility in the future.

Gap in cancer care

With its entry into the tenth state, the cancer care chain of hospitals now has a network of 21 comprehensive cancer centres, with 24 hospitals across India and Africa and 8 daycare centers. “We are thrilled to extend our presence in Madhya Pradesh. Entering Indore, we aim to find more opportunities to address the critical gap in cancer care in Madhya Pradesh. We would be extending our network strength of renowned oncologists’ and the largest tumour board in the country to Indore and Madhya Pradesh,” said Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited.

SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital has 50 cancer care beds and houses a LINAC machine. the acquisition also unlocks opportunities for operational scale-up, including the introduction of organ-specific practices and the introduction of next-gen cancer care technologies.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “We believe in the potential of this acquisition to make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless patients and further our mission of ensuring accessible and exceptional cancer care across India.