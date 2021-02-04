HCL signs 5-year service agreement with Airbus

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL), on Thursday said it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus, for an undisclosed amount.
HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally, the company said in a statement.
The company was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market, it said.
“The combination of HCL’s scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of information technology and operational technology landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,” Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President (UK, France and Benelux), HCL Technologies, said.
HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape, the company added.
