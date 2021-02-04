Companies

HCL signs 5-year service agreement with Airbus

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL), on Thursday said it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services agreement with Airbus, for an undisclosed amount.

HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally, the company said in a statement.

The company was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market, it said.

“The combination of HCL’s scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of information technology and operational technology landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,” Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President (UK, France and Benelux), HCL Technologies, said.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape, the company added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 04, 2021
Airbus
HCL Technologies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.