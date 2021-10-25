HDFC AMC reports 2% rise in Q2 net at ₹344 cr

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
HDFC Asset Management Company has reported two per cent rise in its net profit for the September quarter at ₹344 crore against ₹338 crore logged in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations was up 19 per cent at ₹542 crore (₹456 crore).
The quarterly average assets under management increased 17 per cent to ₹4.39 lakh crore against ₹3.75 lakh crore recorded in the same period last year. The market share of the fund house declined to 12 per cent from 13.6 per cent registered last year. Average equity assets under management was up 31 per cent at ₹1.89 lakh crore (₹1.44 lakh crore) while its equity market share dipped to 12 per cent from 14 per cent last year.
Debt assets increased 33 per cent to ₹1.61 lakh crore (₹1.21 lakh crore) while liquid assets under management was down 28 per cent to ₹72,100 crore (₹99,500 crore).
Live individual accounts declined marginally to 9.09 million (9.21 million) while unique investors count was down to 5.4 million (5.5 million compared to that of the industry which increased to 26.7 million).
Inflows through systematic investment plans was up at ₹10,800 crore (₹9,000 crore) through 3.22 million transactions and SIP assets under management was at ₹69,600 crore. The fund house has reserves of ₹4,783 crore.
