The Union Budget allocated an amount of ₹88,956 crore for 2023–24, indicating a rise of 2.7 per cent from the previous year.
The Government of India has launched several nation-wide programs, such as Ayushman Bharat and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), to provide access to healthcare to all.
Temasek’s acquisition of a 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health for a substantial US$2 billion, subsequently raising its overall ownership to 59 per cent. This is the largest deal in the sector in India.
Other noteworthy exits included Everstone’s exit from Sahyadri Hospitals, TA Associates’s exit from Indira IVF Hospital as well as Carlyle’s and British International Investment’s IPO-led exit from Medanta (Global Health) and Rainbow Hospitals, respectively.
Things to watch out
M&A activity to continue with major deals expected to take place in the coming year.
Continued PE interest in the healthcare sector, primarily due to its capital-intensive nature and the extended period required to attain breakeven and satisfactory profitability