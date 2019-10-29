Heritage Foods launches Bytes, recipe campaign with celebrity Chef Bhakti Arora

Heritage Foods has launched Heritage Bytes, recipe campaign with celebrity Chef Bhakti Arora to make consumers bask in festive celebrations, daily snacking and regular parties with the recipes curated with milk, curd, paneer and Ghee.

This campaign would also bring out nutritional, health and happiness dimensions of these dishes.

Chef Bhakti Arora has curated appetising recipes for celebrating festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day and Holi. Some of the recipes include daily quick snacks and dishes for parties and get together at home. This campaign will also promote the brand as a wholesome nutrition company and strengthening the belief of ‘Health & Happiness’ and Nutrition to Nation.

The campaign is LIVE and active on all social media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Celebrity Chef Bhakti Arora, said, “I am sure everyone would have great time learning recipes made from Heritage Foods’ curd, milk, paneer and ghee and immersing in nutritious and tasty food.”

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods, said, “We are delighted to launch this campaign to showcase, how consumers can relish during festivals, daily snacks and party at home with quick recipes from milk, curd, paneer and Ghee. We would like to target health conscious and nutrition-oriented millenials, discerning home makers and career-oriented working women through this campaign.”