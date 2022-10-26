Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, on Wednesday, said it is set to commence its operations in the Philippines, in partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies.

As part of the partnership, TMC will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines. The company will set up an assembly facility in its existing state-of-the-art principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and start its operations in H2 FY24.

“In keeping with our R4 (Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise and Revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with TMC to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy,” Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said.

The partnership will definitely create an impact and strengthen Hero MotoCorp’s footprint in this key market, he said.

Hero MotoCorp’s global footprint spans across 43 countries in Asia, Africa, West Asia, and South and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

“Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has been the most trusted brand partner for more than 100 million customers all over the world. This is a coming together of two visionary companies and the new partnership will lead us to new horizons by enabling us to deliver modern, technologically superior, and eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers here,” Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, TMC, said.