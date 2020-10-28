Hero MotoCorp Q2 net up 9% at ₹964 crore

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, up nine per cent as compared with ₹884 crore in corresponding period last year.
Total income of the company during the quarter also rose to ₹9,607 crore, up 23 per cent as against ₹7,825 in the July-September quarter 2019.
The key earnings reflect a good performance based on improving economy and strong product line-up, combined with rationalisation of expenses and extensive cash-preservation measures, the company said.
During the quarter, the company has invested ₹84 crore as part of capital contribution in associate company -- Ather Energy taking cumulative investment to ₹414.58 crore. The company issued 8,481 equity shares of ₹2 each and allotted under the Employee Incentive Scheme- 2014.
The company sold 18.22 lakh units sold in the second quarter, a growth of around eight per cent over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
“The earnings in the second quarter of this financial year reflects a strong performance, signaling a gradual revival from the negative impact of the global pandemic. The recovery in demand to pre-Covid levels, credible resumption of supply chain and logistics, cost and cash management, along with judicious price increase, has helped deliver profitability," Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said.
The challenging economic environment is headed for a recovery on the back of various initiatives by the government, especially those directed towards rural and semi-urban regions of the country, he said.
"Based on early estimates, we expect the momentum to continue into the festive season which has started well for us. To further drive the festive cheer we have launched four new variants across motorcycle and scooter segments. We have registered significant gains in market share in the second quarter across products and geographies and expect to maintain the lead through our wellpositioned product portfolio," he added.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed at ₹2,945.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 1.14 per cent from the previous close.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...