High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd is expanding its product range to include fuel cells and flow batteries (particularly Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries), which will be used in power generation using hydrogen and bulk energy storage applications.

The company will focus on value-added products, including battery and power pack system integration, to strengthen its position in both defence and non-defence markets in India.

“Conscious of the opportunities and the tech-friendly atmosphere, the company is seeking proposals for diversification into energy and power systems, including hydrogen usage,” said N Gopalaratnam, Chairman, during the company’s annual general meeting via video conference.

The company said its R&D labs have helped advance its growth by meeting the stringent requirements of strategic defence-related high-power, high-energy batteries with varying chemistries, including silver oxide zinc, nickel cadmium, magnesium silver chloride, cuprous chloride, and metal-air systems. This capability has enabled the company to design and manufacture batteries for mission-critical platforms such as torpedoes, fighter aircraft, supersonic missiles, army battle tanks, UAVs, drones, autonomous underwater vehicles, and satellite launch vehicles.

High Energy Batteries is currently developing fuel cells for in-situ power generation using hydrogen (HFC) and long-duration energy storage (LDES), to provide more than 10 hours of uninterrupted power through flow battery systems, Gopalaratnam said.

In collaboration with IIT-Madras and ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT) over the past two years, the company has developed a 1kW / 10kWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB). This development, pertaining to the “Energy Storage System” for long endurance, integrates the battery with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Building on this work, a 5kW system was successfully demonstrated, and further development is underway on a 10kW/ 100 kWh VRFB storage system integrated with Solar PV for charging electric two or three-wheelers — a “24/7 charging station” application. The scale-up to higher power and energy levels will be phased over the next two years, addressing technical challenges in material availability, component indigenisation, and cost-effectiveness.

Additionally, R&D efforts are ongoing for a 1kW and 2.5kW fuel cell system using hydrogen and air in normal ambient conditions, in collaboration with the Centre for High Technology (CHT), Indian Oil Corporation, and Gas Authority of India.

The company reported revenue of ₹77 crore in FY24, compared to ₹93 crore in the previous year, with profit-after-tax of ₹17 crore, down from ₹20 crore. It has been a debt-free (long-term) company since FY23.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit