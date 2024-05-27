High Street Essentials, the parent company of women’s fashion brands Indya and FabAlley, has raised ₹50 crore in equity and debt infusion from Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation with participation from family offices of SRF Group, Krishna Bodanapu of Cyient Technologies and Timmy Sarna from Pure Home + Living.

This fund infusion, enables Indya to undertake strategic business expansion of its premium occasion wear range “Weddings By Indya”, and chart a growth roadmap for a significant play in the occasion, and wedding wear market, a statement said.

“Weddings By Indya” is a curated collection catering to India’s $15 billion wedding segment, and offers crafted ensembles for various ceremonies.

Indya has strategic collaborations with well-known Indian designers including Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Ashish N Soni, Nikhil Thampi, and is democratising high-end fashion by bringing them at high street prices.

Indya has plans to expand its business presence across the country with 10 new wedding stores in this financial year. Indya is currently retailed through 12 exclusive brand outlets in eight cities, and 150 large format retail outlets, including Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Centro and Ethnicity. Its global retail footprint continues to expand with a second store in Malaysia with plans to also open outlets in USA and South Africa within the next 18 months. However, Indya’s largest volumes come from its international direct-to-consumer ecommerce.

High Street Essentials posted EBITDA profitability in April, 2024, and brand Indya has been growing at more than 30 per cent annually. In FY25, the company has set an aggressive target of achieving 50 per cent, while being profitable at the net level.