Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT rises 47.7% to ₹4,119 crore

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹4,119 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of strong operational efficiencies.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹2,787 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of Aditya Birla Group, said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to ₹58,018 crore, over ₹41,358 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our performance was backed by strong operational efficiencies and pre-emptive sourcing of critical raw material, thus ensuring stable operations and higher margins," company's Managing Director Satish Pai said.

Pai said that the company delivered a stronger first quarter in spite of rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

The company's revenue from the copper business in the first quarter increased by 48 per cent to ₹10,529 crore mainly on account of higher global prices of copper and higher volumes.

