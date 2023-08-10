Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a specialised engineering company, have entered into a strategic alliance to manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency.

The project envisages an investment of about ₹200 crore and the plant is expected to be commissioned in 18-24 months. The project is considering eastern region near Kolkata for setting up the manufacturing plan given the pre-dominance of wagon manufacturing in the region.

Indian Railways has launched “Mission 3000 MT” with a target of doubling freight capacity to reach 3,000 million tonnes by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock, with the objective to achieve 45 per cent market share in freight.

The Railways has been inviting wagon manufacturers to contribute their own designs to enhance overall capacity and the life of railway assets.

Recognising these developments in the Railways, Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise.

Aluminium rake

The company’s in-house aluminium freight rake launched last year is 180 tonne lighter and offers 19 per cent higher payload to tare weight ratio, consumes less energy with relatively negligible wear and tear.

Being an expert in manufacturing freight cars for 80 years, Texmaco will be responsible for design, setting up the factory, production line and providing skilled workers.

Reduce carbon footprint

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said with the launch of India’s first aluminium rake, the company has demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen the company’s role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, he added.

Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice-Chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, said this partnership will reinforce the company’s commitment towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact.

Sudipta Mukherjee, Deputy Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, said an indigenous facility that can make high-quality aluminium wagons, coaches, large containers, and components will supplement the government’s fast-paced development of dedicated freight corridors that aims to boost efficiency and reduce freight tariffs.